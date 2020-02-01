Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition

The Lincoln Cooperative Preschool will be hosting a Spaghetti dinner at Burnham Hall on Saturday February 1st, 2020 as part of the Hill Country Holiday festivities, Dinner will be served at from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. Tickets are being sold at the door for the dinner Adults (Ages 12 +) $8.00, Seniors $ 5.00, Kids (Ages 6-11) $4.00 Children 5 and under are free! We are also hosting a 50/50 raffle. LCP parents are selling tickets now or you can buy them at the door! To enter your meatballs into the meatball competition please contact Ashley 802-349-0775 by January 27th if you would like to enter! We hope to see you all at this wonderful annual community event! All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Cooperative Preschool.