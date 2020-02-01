Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition

to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00

Burnham Hall 52 East River Rd, Lincoln, Vermont 05443

The Lincoln Cooperative Preschool will be hosting a Spaghetti dinner at Burnham Hall on Saturday February 1st, 2020 as part of the Hill Country Holiday festivities, Dinner will be served at from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. Tickets are being sold at the door for the dinner Adults (Ages 12 +) $8.00, Seniors $ 5.00, Kids (Ages 6-11) $4.00 Children 5 and under are free! We are also hosting a 50/50 raffle. LCP parents are selling tickets now or you can buy them at the door! To enter your meatballs into the meatball competition please contact Ashley 802-349-0775 by January 27th if you would like to enter! We hope to see you all at this wonderful annual community event! All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Cooperative Preschool.

Info

Burnham Hall 52 East River Rd, Lincoln, Vermont 05443 View Map
Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events, Kid Friendly Events
8023490775
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner and Meatball Competition - 2020-02-01 16:30:00