AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner

to Google Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 iCalendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00

Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944

The AuSable Valley Jazz Band, along with the Elks Club of Keeseville, will host a Spaghetti dinner on Friday, April 5, from 5:30-8:15 pm, at the Keeseville Elks Club. There will be spaghetti with both a red meat sauce and a meatless option, even a gluten free option!  The AuSable Valley Jazz Band will provide the entertainment, performing a wide variety of jazz standards, and some pop tunes as well.  Tickets are $12.00 each or $40.00 per family.  To reserve tickets call 518-578-6241. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Info

Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944 View Map
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events
518-578-6241
to Google Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00 iCalendar - AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-04-05 17:30:00