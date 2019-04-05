AuSable Valley Jazz Band Spaghetti Dinner

The AuSable Valley Jazz Band, along with the Elks Club of Keeseville, will host a Spaghetti dinner on Friday, April 5, from 5:30-8:15 pm, at the Keeseville Elks Club. There will be spaghetti with both a red meat sauce and a meatless option, even a gluten free option! The AuSable Valley Jazz Band will provide the entertainment, performing a wide variety of jazz standards, and some pop tunes as well. Tickets are $12.00 each or $40.00 per family. To reserve tickets call 518-578-6241. Tickets will also be available at the door.