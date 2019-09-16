Spanish — Basic Conversation for Leisure or Travel

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Mondays, September 16 to October 21, 6:30-8:30pm, $79

¡Saludos! Are you planning a trip to one of the many Spanish-speaking countries in the world? Maybe you’ve always been interested in learning Spanish or wished you had continued after high school. Come and join us to “start a conversation together!” This course of basic, beginning Spanish conversation will provide you with the confidence you need to travel abroad. You will learn greetings, niceties, asking for directions, ordering in a restaurant, shopping terms and more. Your input will help pace the class and focus our lessons.

No prior experience necessary. Put it off no longer — begin speaking Spanish today!

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu