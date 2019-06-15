Photo by Karen Peters Becky & Roy Holzer at the 2018 Speakeasy at Pourman's Tap House in Wilmington. The 2019 event will be held on June 15th featuring music by Crackin' Foxy.

Speakeasy featuring Crackin’ Foxy--June 15---The Wilmington Historical Society is hosting a Speakeasy Event featuring Crackin’ Foxy on Saturday, June 15 from 8pm - 11pm at Pourman’s Tap House at 8 Whiteface Highway in Wilmington. Prizes for best period costumes, live period music by Crackin' Foxy, drink specials featuring local spirits, 50/50 raffle, and more. (costumes optional). All proceeds benefit the Wilmington Historical Society. The event is free and open to the public.

For further information contact the Wilmington Historical Society, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, at whs12997@hotmail.com or go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com , www.facebook.com/WilmingtonHistoricalSociety/ or www.wilmingtonhistoricalsociety.org