Special Needs Planning

A workshop to protect and plan for your disabled child or grandchild.

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Special Needs Planning is essential to protect and plan for your disabled child or grandchild. This workshop provides a comprehensive overview of what families need to know about special needs planning, including such essentials as protecting important government benefits, constructing wills and special needs trusts, and much more. Presented by Attorney Claudia I. Pringles. Free, but registration required. Call (802) 223-0600 to register.

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-223-0600
