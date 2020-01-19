Special Performance

The Hyde Collection Special Performance3–4:30 pm Sunday, January 19

Presenting masterpieces from the treasury of Isadora Duncan, the Museum will host Jeanne Bresciani and the Isadora Duncan International Institute Dancers with Professor Mary DiSanto-Rose and the Skidmore Duncan Dancers. Encounter solo, duet, and small-group performances on a self-guided tour through historic Hyde House. Free for Hyde members, and Skidmore faculty and students; free with Museum admission for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.