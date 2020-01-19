Special Performance

Jeanne Bresciani and the Isadora Duncan International Institute Dancers with Professor Mary DiSanto-Rose and the Skidmore Duncan Dancers

to Google Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Presenting masterpieces from the treasury of Isadora Duncan, the Museum will host Jeanne Bresciani and the Isadora Duncan International Institute Dancers with Professor Mary DiSanto-Rose and the Skidmore Duncan Dancers. Encounter solo, duet, and small-group performances on a self-guided tour through historic Hyde House. Free for Hyde members, and Skidmore faculty and students; free with Museum admission for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, History & Tours Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Special Performance - 2020-01-19 15:00:00