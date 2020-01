The Hyde Collection Special Tour

Special Tour

6 pm Thursday, February 27

Join Hyde Collection staff for a special evening tour examining hidden and little-known facts about permanent collection and special exhibition artwork, inspired by the theme of monsters and heroes.

$15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.