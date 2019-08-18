Spinning on a Drop Spindle with Krystina Konanec. #1531-0818.

Adirondack Folk School Spinning on a Drop Spindle

Spinning is an ancient craft and a way to reflect on and connect with materials we wear and use on a more basic level. Come learn how to transform raw wool into beautifully spun yarn. You will learn to make your own drop spindle and how to spin on it to make your own mini skein of yarn.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $10.