Harold Ford Harold Ford is "Johnny Cash." The look is eerie, the voice unmistakable.

The spirit of Johnny Cash lives! Saturday April 4th at the Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. First show with Waylon a'Way. The Highwaymen. Tickets $35 adv. $45 night of. Park Theater box office 518-792-1150 Park Online. Enjoy dinner at Doc's and drink service in the theater. One night only!