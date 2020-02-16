Spirit in Nature Annual Meeting & Program

All are invited to attend the annual meeting of Spirit in Nature on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the community room at Ilsley Library in Middlebury (use back entrance). The event will include the awarding of the Eco-Spirit award, a presentation, socializing and refreshments. This year’s awardee is Leif Taranta, a senior at Middlebury College, who has led many climate initiatives in Vermont and elsewhere. Spirit in Nature is a 70 acre forest sanctuary in Ripton, Vermont comprised of intersecting paths that represent the world’s major faith traditions and their unique perspectives on nature.