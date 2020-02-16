Spirit in Nature Annual Meeting & Program

All are invited to attend the annual meeting of Spirit in Nature on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. in the community room at Ilsley Library in Middlebury (use back entrance). The event will include the awarding of the Eco-Spirit award, a presentation, socializing and refreshments. This year’s awardee is Leif Taranta, a senior at Middlebury College, who has led many climate initiatives in Vermont and elsewhere. Spirit in Nature is a 70 acre forest sanctuary in Ripton, Vermont comprised of intersecting paths that represent the world’s major faith traditions and their unique perspectives on nature.

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
