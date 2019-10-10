Spirituality for the 21st Century: Life Between Life

October 10 to 24

Thursdays | 6:30 to 8:30pm | SUNY Adirondack Saratoga

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Not a religion course, this course continues to explore the research of psychiatrists, psychologists and medical doctors into the realm of spirituality with a special focus on the afterlife. We look at questions like: What does it feel like to die? What do we see and feel right after death? What is the spirit world really like? Will we see our loved ones there? Will we see our animal friends, our pets? Are we judged? By whom? Is there a hell? What do we do as souls in the “interlife?” Will we learn the purpose of life? Will we “see” our Creator? Do we plan our next lives — the time, the place and the reason for our return? Do we choose our parents? Our life situation? Our bodies? What does it feel like to be “reborn?” All of these questions and others will be explored in this intensive presentation based on actual case histories of past-life regression subjects who have recalled their “life between life.” This multimedia presentation will include videos, handouts and a lively discussion!

Instructor: Louis Mondor

Price: $35

OCT. 10-24 CRN: 10017