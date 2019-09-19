Spirituality for the 21st Century: Reincarnation and Past Lives

Thursdays, September 19 to October 3, 6:30-8:30pm, $35

Location of this course is at: SUNY Adirondack Saratoga (formerly known as SUNY Adirondack Wilton Center) 696 U.S 9, Gansevoort, NY 12831

Not a religion course, this course explores the research of psychiatrists, psychologists, medical doctors and scientists into the realm of spirituality. We look at near-death experiences, past lives, regression hypnosis, reincarnation, quantum physics and consciousness, children’s past lives, soulmates, etc. We explore questions like: Have you ever experienced “déjà vu” — that feeling that you “know” someone you have just met for the first time? Do you have unexplained pains, anxieties or phobias that do not respond to conventional treatments? Could you have lived before and could your past life (or lives) be influencing your present life? Does “consciousness” pervade the universe? Are we truly all interconnected? Is there any reason to believe in “divinity?” Learn how children ages 2-6 provide some of the most compelling evidence for reincarnation and how past-life regression hypnosis often reveals that soulmates enjoyed a relationship in one or more of their past lives. Experience stories that may change your life. Learn how psychiatrists and psychologists can often cure unexplained fears and phobias via past-life regression therapy. This multimedia presentation will include newly revised materials, videos and handouts with time for lots of lively discussion!

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu