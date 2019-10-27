Spooktacular

Town Green 3 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Hay bales, festive games and creative costumes galore! It’s time for the 12th Annual Middlebury Spooktacular, on Sunday, October 27th on the town green in Downtown Middlebury. Come at 1:00pm for games, music, dancing and crafts…or come closer to 2:30pm for the beloved trick-or-treating parade down Main Street, led by the legendary Spooktacular Witch. Accompanied by parents and Spooktacular volunteers, children will cross over to the Post Office and continue along Main Street to Cannon Park, where the parade will cross Main Street once again and head back to the Town Green.

This year, families can enjoy popcorn, bubbles, a craft table, face painting, cider and donuts available for purchase from Happy Valley Orchard and plenty of candy! This event is free and open to everyone…creative adult costumes encouraged!

Spooktacular is hosted by the Better Middlebury Partnership and made possible with generous support from Shaws Supermarket.

Info

