Collection of Henry Sheldon Museum Solomon W. Jewett and apparitions, c. 1880.

On Wednesday, October 30, the Sheldon Museum will host Spooky Night at the Museum, an evening of pre-Halloween entertainment in conjunction with the Sheldon’s current exhibit Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform. Join us for an evening of pre-Halloween fun from 6-9pm. This event is free and open to the public.

The Conjuring the Dead exhibit, on view through January 11, 2020, presents spirit photographs and original spirit artwork from the Henry Sheldon Museum’s collection acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94), a successful merino sheep farmer and avid spiritualist collector. Jewett left behind a collection of “spirit photographs” and ephemera in which he appeared to be visited by notable figures, including President George Washington and Britain’s Prince Albert.

Spooky Night at the Museum will offer a range of spirit-inspired activities. Curious what the future has in store? Penelope Wade and Sass Carey will provide tarot card, fortune telling, and palm readings throughout the evening. Did you ever have a dream about someone who has died? Did it leave you curious, sad, peaceful? Would you like to learn more? If you would like to begin to explore your own particular dream of a loved one (or pet) who is gone, join dreamwork practitioner Annie Perkins for a free, short session. First-come, first served, please bring your dream written down if possible.

Have you had an encounter with the spirit world? Perhaps you lived or live in a haunted house? The centerpiece of the evening will be a MOTH-style ghost storytelling told by members of the community. If you’d like to share your ghost story (up to 5 minutes), contact the Sheldon at info@henrysheldonmuseum.org and you’ll be added to the program.

The evening will also feature live music from two students in the Middlebury College music department. Come explore the exhibit and don’t miss your opportunity to take a “spirit photograph” in the style of Solomon Jewett! This fun evening is geared toward an adult audience. Costumes are optional, but welcome. For more information about the event and exhibit, call 802/388-2117 or visit: www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.