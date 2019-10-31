Spooky Silent Movie Nite: "The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari"

Alice T. Miner Museum The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari

Join us for a very spooky showing of German Expressionist silent horror classic "The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari" (1920). Starring Werner Krauss and Conrad Veidt, this eerie tale of a hypnotist and his somnambulist pawn is sure to put you in the proper Halloween-night spirit!

Screening free and open to the public; holiday-appropriate refreshments will be served.