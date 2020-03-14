Spring Community Day Trip to see "Bandstand"

Elizabethtown Social Center, in conjunction with North Wind Tours, presents a day trip to see the Tony award-winning musical "Bandstand." on Saturday, March 14, 2020 $169 Per Person Includes:

Transportation via deluxe motorcoach, departing from Willsboro & Elizabethtown

Tickets to Bandstand at Proctors Theater in Schenectady

Dinner after the show

Register by Jan. 30 to guarantee seat by contacting us at 518-873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.