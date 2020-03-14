Spring Community Day Trip to see "Bandstand"

Hosted by the Elizabethtown Social Center and North Wind Tours

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Elizabethtown Social Center, in conjunction with North Wind Tours, presents a day trip to see the Tony award-winning musical "Bandstand." on Saturday, March 14, 2020 $169 Per Person Includes:

  • Transportation via deluxe motorcoach, departing from Willsboro & Elizabethtown
  • Tickets to Bandstand at Proctors Theater in Schenectady
  • Dinner after the show

Register by Jan. 30 to guarantee seat by contacting us at 518-873-6408 or info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org.

Elizabethtown Social Center 7626 US Route 9, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
518-873-6408
