Spring Homestead Weekend at Wild Roots Farm Vermont

Courtesy of Wild Roots Farm Vermont Spring Homestead Weekend

Saturday 3/28 will include demos and discussions on grafting, pruning, plant propagation, bio-char, soil building and agroforestry systems, as well as a scion swap (so bring some cuttings to share). Sunday 3/29 will be the process and policy of an on-farm slaughter. Please note that this portion will include the processing of two animals which were rotationally grazed and raised happily on pasture for the duration of their life.

The event will run from 9:30am-3pm both days and include a dutch oven potluck. This event is co-sponsored by Wild Roots Farm Vermont, Rural Vermont and ACORN.