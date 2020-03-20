Spring Horseman’s Social and Seminar

Are you looking for lessons, boarding, hay, feed, barn, riding buddies, farrier, veterinarian or perhaps just a nice evening out. Make your new Equine Connection at the Horseman’s Social. Thank you to the Ag & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund for sponsoring this terrific fun event. Calling all horse people, horse related stable, farms & business owners, horse camps, horse clubs, riders and enthusiasts of all disciplines. There will be a poster session, guest speakers, dinner and raffle where proceeds benefit the Essex County 4-H program. This event is geared towards adults & older teens.

The cost of this event is $15 includes dinner, payment must be received prior to event. Bring your home/business/ farm/stable card if you wish to be included in the new equine directory sponsored by Essex Co Farm Bureau. Online Registration required at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/SpringHorseman’sSeminar_215 Contact Jessica at 518-962-4810 or JMS943@cornell.edu for further details