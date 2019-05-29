Spring Job Fair
West Side Ballroom 253 New York Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12903
The Job Fair will give local people the opportunity to find out what jobs are available in our region. Local companies will have representatives on hand to accept resumes, give out applications, conduct interviews, and/or talk about career opportunities within their organization. The Job Fair is FREE to attend for applicants.
Get more information at northcountrychamber.com or follow us on Facebook.
Some of the companies participating are:
- Advocacy and Resource Center
- All About Heating & Air Conditioning
- Citizen Advocates
- Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
- Coryer Staffing Corporation
- Essex County Dept of Social Services
- ETS, Inc.
- Faiveley Vapor Stone Rail Systems
- Fidelis Care New York
- Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations
- Hall Communications
- Hometown Radio, Inc.
- Local 22-WVNY / Local 44-WFFF
- Manpower
- Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa
- Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC
- Mountain Lake Services
- NBC5
- North Country Home Services
- North Country Workforce Development Board
- Northeastern Regional Information Center
- Northern Rivers Family of Services
- NYS of Health
- PJ Hyde & Sons Inc.
- Plastitel USA Inc.
- Plattsburgh Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Protech Business Solutions
- Saratoga Eagle Sales & Distribution
- SeaComm Federal Credit Union
- Twinstate Technologies
- Westaff