Spring Patrol of Eastern High Peaks Trails

At the start of every hiking season when the snow melts off the mountains an initial patrol is conducted on most of the trails in the Eastern High Peaks. The focus of the patrol is to remove any debris that has accumulated in drainage ditches and waterbars, so that they are ready to drain properly throughout the summer. Volunteers will also remove any blown down trees and also sidecut any encroaching vegetation from the trails so they are cleared for the summer rush.

Projects are free to join and include campsites for Friday night by request. Sign up here: https://goo.gl/bJq8SZ