Spring Zing Fishing Clinic

Do you enjoy fishing, or maybe you want to learn how to fish? Come visit the Hatchery today for a day of fishing and of course FUN!

You will meet the staff of the Warren County Fish Hatchery and take a tour of the hatchery where you will learn fishing techniques and fly tying, stream entomology and health and more.

Bring the whole family to this rain or shine annual day! There will be local and regional vendors, information, lots of fun, free raffles for fishing gear, and gift certificates. AND a treat of a free lunch too served from 11am - 1pm ~ hotdogs, chips and a soft drink or water.

Presented by Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.