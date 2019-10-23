Dr. Angelena Ross will present "Sprucing up the Adirondacks: Managing the Spruce Grouse, One of New York's Rarest Birds", at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at the Crandall Library in Glens Falls. Dr. Ross is Senior Wildlife Biologist for the NYSDEC. She will discuss the NYSDEC's management efforts for the Spruce Grouse. This program is presented by the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society and is free and open to the public.