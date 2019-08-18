St. Agnes Artist Series Kickoff Concert!

John Publication4 Dr. Alexander Tentser performs Chopin.

On Sunday, August 18 at 4 p.m., there will be a classical piano recital by Dr. Alexander Tentser in the church. Dr. Tentser is a gifted and versatile musician. In his capacity as a concert pianist, chamber music collaborator, and a conductor, he always delivers the highest quality performances. Please join us for this inaugural event—not to be missed! Free will offering gratefully accepted.