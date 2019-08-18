St. Agnes Artist Series Kickoff Concert!

St. Agnes Catholic Church 169 Hillcrest Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946

On Sunday, August 18 at 4 p.m., there will be a classical piano recital by Dr. Alexander Tentser in the church.  Dr. Tentser is a gifted and versatile musician. In his capacity as a concert pianist, chamber music collaborator, and a conductor, he always delivers the highest quality performances.  Please join us for this inaugural event—not to be missed! Free will offering gratefully accepted.

Info

St. Agnes Catholic Church 169 Hillcrest Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Live Music Events
