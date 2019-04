St. Ann's Annual Bazaar & Festival of Cars will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm on St. Ann's Grounds, 24 Town Line Rd, Mooers Forks, NY

To pre-register your vehicle or for more information, call 518-236-5632. Pre-register $15 or $20 day of show. Top 40 Picks & Special Awards, Free Entertainment, Bake Sale & Craft Show, Theme Baskets. Hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, sausage, french fries, poutine & beverages. Free admission