St. Mary's Craft Fair

St. Mary's Catholic School 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

St. Mary's School will hold its Annual Craft Fair on Nov. 2 (10AM-4PM) and Nov. 3 (9AM-2PM)

Lunch items will be available for purchase: homemade soups,chili, michigans, hot dogs, sandwiches and more. There will also be a country store, selling delicious home-baked goods of all kinds: pies, cakes, breads, rolls, cookies, fudge etc. and a white elephant sale.

Many vendors will fill in selling their handcrafted items. 

518-585-7433
