Willsboro Coffeehouse with the Too Tall String Band
Willsboro Congregational Church 3199 Main Street, Willsboro, New York 12996
The Too Tall String Band will be appearing at the Willsboro Coffeehouse on Saturday, March 14th. They will be performing a St. Patrick's Day themed concert featuring a variety of Irish pub tunes, sing a longs and fiddle tunes from their CD: While We Are Together. Fiddler Jeremy Clifford will be joining Rod Driscoll (Hammered Dulcimer, Guitar, Bouzouki) and Hap Wheeler (Dobro, Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin) for the show.
Join us for a fun evening!
Admission: $6 General, $2 Students
Refreshments will be available.
For more information, call: Barb Dickinson 518-963-7772, Rod Driscoll 518-643-2735 or visit: tootallstringband.com