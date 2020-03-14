Willsboro Coffeehouse with the Too Tall String Band

The Too Tall String Band will be appearing at the Willsboro Coffeehouse on Saturday, March 14th. They will be performing a St. Patrick's Day themed concert featuring a variety of Irish pub tunes, sing a longs and fiddle tunes from their CD: While We Are Together. Fiddler Jeremy Clifford will be joining Rod Driscoll (Hammered Dulcimer, Guitar, Bouzouki) and Hap Wheeler (Dobro, Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin) for the show.

Join us for a fun evening!

Admission: $6 General, $2 Students

Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call: Barb Dickinson 518-963-7772, Rod Driscoll 518-643-2735 or visit: tootallstringband.com