St. Stephen's Live Auction

The preview begins at 3pm, live auction at 4pm. We have exciting treasures to offer you!

Including:

Four Doris Grimm quilts, finished after her passing by our St. Stephen’s expert quilt makers

Custom furniture including two tables from Wright Hartman and a blanket chest from Tom Klemmer

An extraordinary Amy Oxford Hook Rug

Woodworking Power Tools

Nancy Reinke’s woodblock print of a prayer rug done on Belgian linen (framed)

Estate Jewelry

Fine Antiques

A sporty 2008 Mazada 4 door with additional set of winter tires

We will be accepting donations until April 14th! Contact Tom Klemmer

Historic buildings need lots of repairs and energy efficiency updates. Saint Stephen’s is one of those “in need” historic, cherished buildings, a landmark building on the Village Green in Middlebury. It is also the place of worship and community service that serves as our congregation’s hub.

Location: The auction will be held at the Middlebury VFW building on Exchange Street in Middlebury. The VFW Auxiliary will offer hamburgers and hotdogs and well as adult and other beverages.