St. Vincent’s Thrift Store, 3028 Main St., will have its Annual Spring Sale on Thur. (4/25) through Sat. (4/27), 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. each day and Thur. evening (4/25), 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Customers can fill a large bag with gently used clothing, footwear, etc., for $8.00.

For further information, please contact Jean Ryan @ 518-643-9386 or jtr45@charter.net