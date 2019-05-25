St. Mary's 52nd Annual Bazaar

St. Mary's Church Grounds Pine Street, Champlain, New York 12919

St. Mary’s Church in Champlain, NY will be celebrating its 52nd Bazaar!

May 25 & 26, 2019. Saturday 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

NEW this year - 1st Car Show

  • Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull throughout the day
  • Limited concession stands (burger barn & fried dough) open
  • Parade starting at Noon with theme “Honor Their Bravery, Remember Their Sacrifice”
  • Garden Tractor Pull beginning at 1:00 PM
  • Chicken BBQ (with potato salad, baked beans, rolls and beverage) starting at 12:00 Noon
  • Burger Barn – hamburgers/hot dogs/michigans/French fries/poutine
  • Fried Dough, Mozzarella Sticks, Pretzels, Nachos, Cotton Candy, Snow Cones
  • Entertainment on the grounds following the parade throughout the day
  • Multiple Prize Raffle with Grand Prize of 65” TV (drawing to be held at 6:00 PM)
  • Outdoor Country Store – food sale, crafts and many new items
  • Game booths, Inflatable obstacle course, other activities

