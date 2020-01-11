Stained Glass Workshop with John Vaughn

In this workshop we will complete a small Tiffany style suncatcher, ornament, or flower. Students will be able to choose a pre-drawn pattern from a variety of designs, and be guided as they learn to cut the glass (chosen from a variety of types and colors), smooth the glass pieces with a grinder, apply copper foil tape,solder the pieces together into the final piece using lead-free solder, and add jump rings or a copper wire stem. The patterns available will offer a variety of levels of difficulty so students may choose what best suits them. NOTE: Closed toe shoes and long pants are required for student's safety.

1/2 day. 9am-12pm. Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $30.