Starksboro Christmas Candlelight Service

Starksboro Village Meeting House Society Mirrored oil lamp chandelier, Starksboro Village Meeting House

The annual Starksboro Village Meeting House Christmas Candlelight service is on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. The program of lessons and carols will be led by Rev. John Burbank. All are welcome. If you enjoy singing holiday carols, this one is for you. Lois Burbank is pianist. Joanne Russell will provide a special holiday solo.

This non-denominational service has been held for nearly 60 years and many families treasure it as a holiday tradition. This year the sanctuary walls will be repaired and looking their best in many decades.

Afterwards enjoy holiday cookies, other treats, and hot cider.

The sanctuary is lit by the mirrored oil lamp chandelier, dating from 1884, and many candles.

The Meeting House is located in the center of Starksboro Village on VT Route 116, just north of the Town offices. Parking is available to the rear in the town center parking area or at the First Baptist Church, where the memory tree program begins at 7:00 pm.

The Meeting House was built in 1838-40 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.