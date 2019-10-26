Starksboro Ham Dinner

Starksboro Village Meeting House Society Starksboro Village Meeting House, built 1838-40.

The annual ham dinner of the Starksboro Village Meeting House Society will be held on Saturday, October 26, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2806 VT Route 116, in Starksboro village. This delicious menu features baked ham, mashed potatoes, winter squash, cole slaw, homemade baked beans, rolls, a variety of homemade pies baked by some of Starksboro’s best pie makers, and beverages.

Tickets for this tasty event, which has been held for over 50 years, are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 12. Family ticket of $25 for two adults and two children, with additional children at $3.00 each. Reservations are not necessary but if you’d like to reserve seats, call 453-5227 or 453-2079 for a seating at 5:00 or 5:45. Take-outs can be accommodated.