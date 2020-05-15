Stay at Home Puppet Camp for Kids

Pendragon Theatre 15 Brandy Brook Avenue, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Tune in to our webpage (link below) to access FREE on-line Puppet Camp with Matt Sorensen. Learn to build shadow, rod & sock puppets and a toy theatre! 4 sessions in all with a fun puppet theatre history lesson included in each. A supply list is available at the link below but most items can be found around the house.

https://www.pendragontheatre.org/on-line-events

Pendragon Theatre 15 Brandy Brook Avenue, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Arts & Culture Events, Kid Friendly Events
