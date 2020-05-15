Stay at Home Puppet Camp for Kids

Stay at Home Puppet Camp sponsored by the Pendragon Theatre and Adirondack Health

Tune in to our webpage (link below) to access FREE on-line Puppet Camp with Matt Sorensen. Learn to build shadow, rod & sock puppets and a toy theatre! 4 sessions in all with a fun puppet theatre history lesson included in each. A supply list is available at the link below but most items can be found around the house.

