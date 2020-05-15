Stay at Home Puppet Camp for Kids
Pendragon Theatre 15 Brandy Brook Avenue, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Stay at Home Puppet Camp sponsored by the Pendragon Theatre and Adirondack Health
Tune in to our webpage (link below) to access FREE on-line Puppet Camp with Matt Sorensen. Learn to build shadow, rod & sock puppets and a toy theatre! 4 sessions in all with a fun puppet theatre history lesson included in each. A supply list is available at the link below but most items can be found around the house.