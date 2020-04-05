Stay-cation Online Art Lessons by Lillian Kennedy

STAYCATION ART LESSONS available FREE online! They say that art heals all. Accomplished local artist, Lillian Kennedy invites you to turn these trying times into a chance to go inward and outwardly express yourself through her weekly art lessons. Share the news; begin your journey today!

http://weeklyartlesson.com/staycation/

Lillian has had decades of experience creating large scale public and corporate murals. These murals include: The Bronx Zoo, NYC (komodo dragon and proboscis monkey rooms in Jungleworld), The Tavern of the Green (NYC) 54’ X 8’ Turn of the Century on Central Park, Sunset Park Courthouse (trompe l’oeil interior), 100+’ exterior garden scene between Lexington and Third in NYC for Public Plaza, plus many more.

Lillian has worked with students over the decades teaching at Pratt Institute of Design, University of CO Auraria Campus, etc. She has a Masters degree in Painting from Parsons School of Design in NYC and currently teaches privately.