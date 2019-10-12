More Than Steel: The Lake Champlain Bridge Strory

× Expand image from Chimney Point State Historic Site Archives Postcard 1929 Lake Champlain Bridge

Celebrate NYS Path Through History weekend with an encore screening of the PBS documentary about the original 1929 Lake Champlain Bridge. If you can't join us for our seminar on the 19th or missed it when it first ran, join us in the museum auditorium for a FREE screening as we remember the closing of the bridge ten years ago.

For over 80 years the Lake Champlain Bridge between Crown Point, NY and Chimney Point, VT provided a vital economic link between the two states. Its unique and elegant design, which complimented the gentle rolling landscape, also made it a loved and celebrated landmark that defined the entire region. But in the fall of 2009, local residents were rocked by the revelation that the bridge, which had served as a lifeline for generations, had to be closed and demolished

Narrated by multiple-Emmy award winner Derek Muirden, More Than Steel provides an in-depth look at the history of the Lake Champlain Bridge, from the ancient and colonial past on the site of its construction, to the massive design challenges and opening ceremony attended by Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt. The documentary includes rare archival film and interviews with local residents who share some of their most beloved memories in the shadow of this modern marvel – from fishing near its piers, to the role of its toll booth attendants as area tour guides, to its starring role in a Hollywood film. Finally, the program highlights the response of state and local governments to the bridge closure and how communities rallied together for a suitable replacement.