Stellaria Trio in Concert

College Street Congregational Church 265 College Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401

Continuing their sixth season as the Stellaria Trio, violinist Letitia Quante, cellist John Dunlop, and Charlotte resident pianist Claire Black present Joseph Haydn's Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major; Johannes Brahms' Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major; and Pale Yellow from Jennifer Higdon's 2003 Piano Trio.

Suggested donations: $20 General. $5 Limited Means. Children free.

College Street Congregational Church 265 College Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
