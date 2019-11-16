Stencil Workshop

to Google Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921

Painted stencils were a common and versatile form of decoration in early America, adorning everything from trunks and trays to the walls of houses, and they continue to be popular today. In this workshop, participants will learn selected stenciling techniques and design and decorate their own wooden keepsake box to take home.

Space is limited, so please register by contacting the Alice on Facebook, by phone at (518) 846-7336, or by e-mail at programs@minermuseum.org. There will be a program fee of $10 to cover materials.

Info

Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 US 9, Chazy, New York 12921 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events
518-846-7336
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Stencil Workshop - 2019-11-16 13:00:00