Alice T. Miner Museum Stencil Workshop at the Alice

Painted stencils were a common and versatile form of decoration in early America, adorning everything from trunks and trays to the walls of houses, and they continue to be popular today. In this workshop, participants will learn selected stenciling techniques and design and decorate their own wooden keepsake box to take home.

Space is limited, so please register by contacting the Alice on Facebook, by phone at (518) 846-7336, or by e-mail at programs@minermuseum.org. There will be a program fee of $10 to cover materials.