Concert: Stile Antico

Marco Borggreve Three-time Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Stile Antico.

This three-time Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble presents Breaking the Habit, a concert celebrating the unprecedented number of female rulers in the 16th century, from the powerful Medici women in Italy to the great Tudor queens of England. Many of these monarchs used their patronage to facilitate the production of exquisitely beautiful music by female composers. Through this fascinating program, Stile Antico shines a light on often-neglected repertoire, bringing women from the Renaissance to life through song. A Nelson Fund event, made possible with generous support from Olin C. Robison.