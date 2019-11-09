Concert: Stile Antico

to Google Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

This three-time Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble presents Breaking the Habit, a concert celebrating the unprecedented number of female rulers in the 16th century, from the powerful Medici women in Italy to the great Tudor queens of England. Many of these monarchs used their patronage to facilitate the production of exquisitely beautiful music by female composers. Through this fascinating program, Stile Antico shines a light on often-neglected repertoire, bringing women from the Renaissance to life through song. A Nelson Fund event, made possible with generous support from Olin C. Robison.

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Concert: Stile Antico - 2019-11-09 19:30:00