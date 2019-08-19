The Stony Creek Band and Fireworks- Free fun in Athol

Photo supplied by The Stony Creek Band (John Strong). The Stony Creek Band performance will close out Thurman Concerts in the Park, which ends this year with a fireworks display by Santore Brothers. Don't miss this one!

The Stony Creek Band wraps up our season with a wide variety of music to love, to hum along with and dance to. This group, comprised of John Strong, Hank Soto, Mike Lomaestro, Fred Lantz and David Maswick, is self-described as an “American Roots” band, and has been entertaining audiences for 40+ great years with country blues, rock, folk and bluegrass. This band, a regional favorite, has performed extensively on the east coast, and has released numerous recordings. Bring your dancin’ shoes for this one 9 p.m. SPECIAL! Fireworks by Santore Brothers at 9.

Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 - 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chair (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com