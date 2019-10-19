Stories & More from the Day the Lake Champlain Bridge Closed

× Expand Collection of Chimney Point State Historic Site 1929 Lake Champlain Bridge

The Chimney Point, Vermont, and Crown Point, New York, sites present, on the 10th anniversary of the October 16, 2009, closing of the 1929 Lake Champlain Bridge, a day exploration of the rich history of the bridge area. In the morning at Chimney Point learn about the bridge project archaeological findings and talk with personages from the past. The afternoon at Crown Point includes a moderated panel discussion of stories and memories from the October 16, 2009, closing day and after, and reflections on the challenges and triumphs of the new bridge. Lunch included. $25. Pre-registration and pre-payment required, space is limited, call (802) 759-2412.