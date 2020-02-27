Stories of African Americans in Beekmantown

Slavery in the North Country? Secret chambers to hide runaways? Lost communities of African Americans on Rand Hill? In recognition of Black History Month, these and many other mainly unknown stories of Beekmantown will be presented by Jackie Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, as the first topic for the Beekmantown Bicentennial Speakers Series.

According to Madison, “Slavery had an impact on many people. Although it may have been seen as an economic necessity to some, it was detrimental to the enslaved and was instrumental in breaking up families and erasing the identity of those individuals.Often we know very little about these people. In the North Country, there were others who put their lives on the line helping runaway slaves get to freedom. While we know about slave owners and abolitionists, we know almost nothing about the slaves and free men and woman that chose to remain in this area to live their lives. This presentation will start to build the stories of some of these individuals, who lived and worked in Beekmantown and the surrounding area.”

The public is invited to attend and there is no charge. Refreshments will be served.

Co-Sponsored by the Bicentennial Committee, Town of Beekmantown, The Clinton County Historical Association, and the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association .