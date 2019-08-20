Story & Music Time

Alison Follos, Library Director On Tuesday, August 6th, about 21 parents and their children attended Matt Snyder’s reading and musical story program at the Au Sable Forks Library. Attendees were entertained and participated in many fun activities.

The Library's Music and Story hour program culminates this Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m. here at the Au Sable Forks Free Library. Children (and their parents) ages 3-and-up are invited. Mr. Snyder is the music instructor at the Au Sable Forks Elementary School.