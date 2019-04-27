× Expand Candlewick Press Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy

We're celebrating Indie Bookstore Day and kicking off Children's Book Week with Gramma Ray who will read A Piglet Named Mercy by Kate DiCamillo. After the story, we'll have a fun activity!

Celebrate the joy of a new arrival with this endearing picture-book prequel to the Mercy Watson series from beloved author Kate DiCamillo (Tale of Desperaux and Because of Winn Dixie). In a delightful origin story for the star of the best-selling Mercy Watson series, a tiny piglet brings love (and chaos) to Deckawoo Drive — and the Watsons’ lives will never be the same.