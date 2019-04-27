Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy

to Google Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143

We're celebrating Indie Bookstore Day and kicking off Children's Book Week with Gramma Ray who will read A Piglet Named Mercy by Kate DiCamillo. After the story, we'll have a fun activity!

Celebrate the joy of a new arrival with this endearing picture-book prequel to the Mercy Watson series from beloved author Kate DiCamillo (Tale of Desperaux and Because of Winn Dixie). In a delightful origin story for the star of the best-selling Mercy Watson series, a tiny piglet brings love (and chaos) to Deckawoo Drive — and the Watsons’ lives will never be the same.

Info

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143 View Map
Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
802-875-3400
to Google Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Piglet Named Mercy - 2019-04-27 11:00:00