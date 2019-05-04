Story Time with Phoenix Books at Misty Valley: A Small Blue Whale

× Expand Knopf Books for Young Readers Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley: A Small Blue Whale

Enjoy a spring Saturday morning with Gramma Ray and join us for a reading of the children’s book A Small Blue Whale by Beth Ferry and Lisa Mundorff. A gorgeous and utterly charming picture book about a lonely blue whale who learns a true friend is definitely worth the wait. After we read together, we will have a fun activity!