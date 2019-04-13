× Expand Doubleday Books Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley: "There's Nothing To Do!" by Dev Petty

Join Gramma Ray and Phoenix Books at Misty Valley for a reading of the children’s book 'There's Nothing To Do!' by Dev Petty. In another hilarious book from the I Don’t Want to Be a Frog series, young Frog learns an unexpected lesson about how NOT to be bored. This story is sure to bring a smile to every kid who’s ever said “There’s nothing to do!” After we read together, we will have a fun activity!