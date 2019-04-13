Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley

to Google Calendar - Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley - 2019-04-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley - 2019-04-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley - 2019-04-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - Story Time at Phoenix Books Misty Valley - 2019-04-13 11:00:00

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143

Join Gramma Ray and Phoenix Books at Misty Valley for a reading of the children’s book 'There's Nothing To Do!' by Dev Petty. In another hilarious book from the I Don’t Want to Be a Frog series, young Frog learns an unexpected lesson about how NOT to be bored. This story is sure to bring a smile to every kid who’s ever said “There’s nothing to do!” After we read together, we will have a fun activity!

Info

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143 View Map
Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
802-875-3400
