Stowe, VT 8-Miler and 5K
Stowe Recreation Fields 135 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe, Vermont 05672
n/a
Join thousands of runners and spectators at Vermont's best summer road race, where you celebrate your finish with refreshingly cool Island Homemade Ice Cream and delicious craft beer from Harpoon!
The 38th Annual Stowe 8-Miler and 5k is returning to Stowe, Vermont on July 7, 2019 for another day of scenic New England running!
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/429645-1?pid=6604
Prices: Early bird 5k: USD 25.0, Early bird 8-miler: USD 39.0