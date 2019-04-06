Straight Brook Saturday

× Expand Gore Mountain Illustration of four skiers approaching the top of the Straight Brook Quad at the summit of Gore Mountain

Check in to the Straight Brook Lodge Saturday morning between 9:30 and 10:30am to register for this fun event! Be on the summit and ready to sign up when registration opens- we're capping this event at a maximum of 100 participants.

It's free to sign up and once you have, begin a fun morning getting to know the Straight Brook Valley, or reminding yourself how much you love it.

Make 9 laps IN A ROW aboard the Straight Brook Quad, completing these laps by 1pm and skiing any terrain you'd like at the summit to accomplish the goal. The only catch is, no leaving the Straight Brook Valley! As long as you stay focused on the mission, you'll have plenty of time- this is not a race or a test of speed. It's a way to rack up extra vertical in your season doing exactly what you love, in exchange for a chance at great prizes!

Once you log all 9 laps, we are putting your name in for a chance to win super prizes!

A raffle drawing of 40 different prizes will take place inside the Straight Brook Lodge at 1pm! Will you be one of the lucky winners? Show up to find out!