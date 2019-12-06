Strike for a Livable Future

Hannah Katz Sunrise Movement Adirondack Hub at a meeting planning our December 6th strike! Please join us in Plattsburgh at 12pm in Trinity Park to ask Elise Stefanik to work with us to secure a Livable Future and take climate action in our community. December 6th, Trinity Park in Plattsburgh, 12pm.

