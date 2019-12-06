Strike for a Livable Future

Trinity Park 1 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join The Adirondack Sunrise Movement at this Strike For a Livable Future! Meet at noon at Trinity Park for climate justice and action in the North Country. March to Congressperson Elise's office to ask her to take a stand against big oil and protect our futures!

Trinity Park 1 Trinity Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
