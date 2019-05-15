Stroke Prevention Information Session

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

In observance of National Stroke Prevention Month, the Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a Stroke Prevention Information Session on May 15th at 6:30pm.  Cassandra Moore, Coordinator of the Stroke Center of Glens Falls Hospital, will explain the importance of early intervention, assess the risk factors for a stroke and identify early signs and symptoms.  In addition, Ms. Moore will discuss the services that the Stroke Center of Glens Falls Hospital can provide. This event is free and open to the public. Please register by contacting the library at 518-668-2528.

Caldwell-Lake George Library 336 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
518-668-2528
