Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence

to Google Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

Revolutionary War expert Mike Barbieri, Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli, and site administrator Elsa Gilbertson lead a pre-season guided walk on and off the trails to explore this Revolutionary War site. The focus will be on the camps and brigade layouts here in 1776-77. Spring is a great time to see the evidence on the ground. Meet at museum for orientation. Wear sturdy boots, be prepared for off-trail walking, and dress for the weather. Co-sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition. $5.00 adults/free for under 15.

Info

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770 View Map
History & Tours Events
802-759-2412
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence - 2019-05-05 13:00:00