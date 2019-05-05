Strong Ground Guided History Walk at Mount Independence

Mount Independence State Historic Site Looking at some Revolutionary War archaeological ruins at Mount Independence.

Revolutionary War expert Mike Barbieri, Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli, and site administrator Elsa Gilbertson lead a pre-season guided walk on and off the trails to explore this Revolutionary War site. The focus will be on the camps and brigade layouts here in 1776-77. Spring is a great time to see the evidence on the ground. Meet at museum for orientation. Wear sturdy boots, be prepared for off-trail walking, and dress for the weather. Co-sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition. $5.00 adults/free for under 15.